Soldier at Georgia's Fort Stewart killed in incident involving 2 helicopters, Army says

ORLANDO, Fla. – The name of an Oviedo soldier killed in Iraq is up for consideration in an updated list of potential new names for nine Army bases in the U.S. The Naming Commission, a congressional group that recommends names for Department of Defense items, narrowed its list Thursday to fewer than 100 names being considered for the Army installations currently named for Confederate generals.

OVIEDO, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO