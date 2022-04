Ring in springtime with colorful chaos at Navy Pier’s Beer Garden this weekend. There are very few festivals around the world that provide such an extraordinarily prismatic display as the Hindu Holi festival. Also known as the festival of colors, Holi is today a festival of worldwide renown. Though in India it marks the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring, many around the world today enjoy it for the merrymaking it entails and the vibrant spectacle it provides in the aftermath. Because who doesn’t love chucking powders at their mates and coming out covered head to toe in an amalgamation of colors?

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO