Last summer, CM Goodies owner Nicole Mullen — frustrated with her inability to find vegan and gluten-free vendors around town — decided she’d fix the problem herself. She organized a festival that would bring those vendors together and help other locals trying to lead wheat-free and meat-free lifestyles find resources. If she got 15 vendors, she decided, she’d consider it a success.

WICHITA, KS ・ 8 DAYS AGO