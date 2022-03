MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc., announced more than $340,000 has been raised and matched completely to date by an anonymous donor in the Double Your Impact Challenge that was launched in the fall of 2021. The campaign will run until Dec. 31, and aims to help communities in the five-county area.

