New York City, NY

‘Could open a small boutique’: Jury finds man guilty of stealing $200,000 in luxury items

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
 6 hours ago

NEW YORK — A jury convicted a New York man who prosecutors said stole more than $200,000 in goods from a downtown Chanel store, and then bragged about it online.

Prosecutors said Eric Spencer was with three other people when he went into the Chanel store in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood and began ripping handbags off the shelves. When he was confronted by security, prosecutors said Spencer “reached into his waistband and intimated he had a firearm, causing store personnel to back off as the perpetrators made off with over $200,000 in luxury goods.”

Among the evidence prosecutors showed the jury was a surveillance photo appearing to show Spencer running down the street with his hands full of Chanel handbags, and a photo prosecutors alleged was taken by Spencer of a bag that had been stolen in the robbery.

Evidence photo: Chanel bag Prosecutors said Eric Spencer took this photo of Chanel purse after stealing it. (U.S. Attorney's Office)

Prosecutors said Spencer not only took photos of the stolen items, but also bragged on social media about the robbery, saying he “could open a small boutique.”

Spencer was convicted of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, which each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, WNBC reported. Sentencing is scheduled for June 30.

At the time of Spencer’s arrest in 2021, investigators told WABC they were still searching for the other three suspects in the robbery.

©2022 Cox Media Group

