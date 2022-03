STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The city of Steubenville is preparing to use American Rescue Plan funding to deal with consent decrees that are being put in place by Ohio EPA. "This was based on telephone calls with the Ohio EPA, our attorneys in Cincinnati, an agreement was finally reached on a second consent order,” Mavromatis said. “We've already had one."

STEUBENVILLE, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO