The River Valley Media Group has partnered with Festival Foods, Farmland Bacon and Copeland Park & Events Center to bring Bacon Fest to La Crosse on May 7 at Loggers Field. “We are excited to be playing host to the first ever Bacon Fest at Copeland Park and Events Center! This fits the mission to be a venue for not just baseball but other community events. Can’t wait to smell the bacon sizzling, beverages flowing while listening to some great music!” said Ben Kapanke, general manager of the La Crosse Loggers and one of the key collaborators to make Bacon Fest a reality.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO