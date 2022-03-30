ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Round one updates from Augusta National Women’s Amateur

By John Hart
 3 hours ago

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Play officially began at the third annual Augusta National Women’s Amateur at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when Ashley Menne , 20, from Arizona State hit the first tee shot at No. 1 on the Island Course at Champions Retreat Golf Club.

The tournament features 70 of the top women’s amateur players from around the world, including nine of the top 10. Defending champion Tsubasa Kajitani, ranked No. 6 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking , is currently taking a break from the game.

After Thursday’s second round, the entire field will play a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday before the top 30 play there on championship Saturday.

Follow live scores on the tournament’s official website here .

This story will be updated throughout the day.

