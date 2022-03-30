ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

Madison Mayor candidates take part in forum

amazingmadison.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMadison Mayor candidates Marshall Dennert and Roy Lindsay. In a couple of weeks, voters in the city of Madison will go to the polls to select the city’s next Mayor. This year’s candidates in the April 12th election both have experience in the position. Incumbent Mayor Marshall Dennert is finishing his...

www.amazingmadison.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Sullivan County mayoral candidates talk top issues in Friday forum

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Voters in Sullivan County had the chance to hear from candidates vying to be their next mayor at a forum hosted Friday by the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport. The four candidates for mayor in Sullivan County are incumbent mayor Richard Venable, county commissioner Angie Stanley, Val Edwards George, and Bobby Weaver. […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
CBS Philly

Superintendent Of Philadelphia Schools Candidate Krish Mohip Will Take Part In Virtual Town Hall Tuesday Night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  On Tuesday night, the second candidate for the superintendent of Philadelphia schools will get a chance to meet parents, students, and staff. Krish Mohip, Deputy Education Officer for the Illinois State Board of Education will take part in a virtual town hall. Tuesday morning Mohip met with a select group of parents. He’s also taking part in a discussion with students. On Monday night, candidate John Davis introduced himself during a virtual town hall from the school district’s education center in Spring Garden. Davis is the chief of schools in Baltimore and previously worked for the Washington D.C. schools. On Wednesday, the third candidate, will be introduced. He is Tony Watlington, who is the superintendent of the Rowan-Salisbury School District in North Carolina. The current superintendent of the Philadelphia School District Dr. William Hite, is stepping down at the end of this school year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, SD
Government
City
Madison, SD
Kingsport Times-News

Republican candidates for county offices to appear at Press forum

The Johnson City Press will host a question and answer session later this month with seven candidates vying for top Washington County offices on the May 3 Republican Primary ballot. The forum will be held in the auditorium of the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., from 6 p.m....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Newport Plain Talk

Village GOP group hosts candidate forum

Republican Strong Federated Women held a forum Thursday so Tellico Village residents could meet candidates running in the upcoming Loudon County elections. More than two dozen candidates seeking eight offices turned up at the Yacht Club to introduce their ideas and answer audience questions. The GOP group scheduled the event...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Carter County hosts candidate forum

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Election Day is coming up quickly in Northeast Tennessee, and to get voters ready, Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce is holding a candidate forum to connect candidates and voters. On Tuesday, March 15 the Chamber is hosting the candidate forum at the historic Bonnie Kate Theatre. Retired Washington County Sessions Court […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Radio#Election#The Madison Chamber#Candidate Forum
KIVI-TV

Superintendent of public instruction candidates forum in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho’s election for superintendent of public instruction will be held on November 8, 2022. The primary elections are set for May 17. A candidates forum will be held in Twin Falls, where the four superintendent candidates will answer questions regarding K-12 learning. The current...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Built in the Bay

Community-led forum for ALCO DA candidates

(Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Justice Reinvestment Coalition of Alameda County and the Urban Peace Movement, two local nonprofits designed to help with justice reform in the county, are hosting a forum for Alameda County's District Attorney candidates.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Providence Journal

Providence mayoral candidates talk police funding, pensions and schools during forum

PROVIDENCE — The Democratic candidates for mayor had an early chance to tell voters how they’d run the city. But their answers on the toughest issues went without many specifics, leaving questions on what policies they would implement if elected. The Q&A on Wednesday, moderated by Rhode Island College students Raymond Baccari and Mackenzie Raimond, began with a round of questions on public safety, asking the candidates whether they support reallocating funding from the police budget to other...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy