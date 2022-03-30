ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

March 30, 2022 Picture of the Day

WSLS
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Amanda for sending us...

www.wsls.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Virginian man bitten by deadly snake he kept as a pet

A man in Virginia was bitten by his deadly venomous pet snake, prompting state police to rush an antivenom to a nearby hospital. Police helped to deliver the antivenom from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Centre in Virginia Beach to Richmond's VCU Health, according to The Associated Press. The man, who has not been named, was rushed to the hospital on 26 March after his pet African Pit Viper, also called a Gaboon viper, bit him. The snake is one of the most venomous in the world, and the largest viper on the planet. The animal is native...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSLS

Four Black women inducted as community doulas in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Four Black women were inducted as community doulas Friday morning on the steps of Virginia Baptist Hospital in Lynchburg. These trained professionals provide support for expecting moms. However, they’re in short supply for one group of women. It’s why people like Miosha McDaniel are stepping...
LYNCHBURG, VA
KXRM

It’s National Puppy Day! Share your puppy pictures

COLORADO SPRINGS — March 23, 2022 is National Puppy Day! According to National Today, the event was first recognized in 2006 and is meant to be a celebration of all things puppy. Below are pictures of FOX21 staff members’ own puppies. Send us your puppy pictures and we’ll feature them online and maybe on the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Entertainment
Local
Virginia Entertainment
WSLS

The Liberty Trust Hotel officially opens in Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Walking through the front doors of The Liberty Trust Hotel, you get a glimpse of the past. The new hotel — formerly a bank headquarters dating back to 1909 — has officially opened in Downtown Roanoke. “We feel like we’re in the heart of...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy