Fulton's Thunder Island Amusement/Water Park For Sale

Excuse me if I missed this memo earlier, but it now costs what to go to the lake?. I can no longer say with a straight face that Buffalo Springs Lake gives you any real bang for your buck. I will also say that I personally think that the new fee schedule is as much about keeping some people out, instead of just keeping the place up (even though, the poor aren't the ones causing problems).

BUFFALO SPRINGS, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO