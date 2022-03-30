Fulton's Thunder Island Amusement/Water Park For Sale

The pandemic-driven craze for palatial properties has continued into this year as luxury buyers search for homes large enough to accommodate their hybrid work schedules. Tony suburbs outside of New York City have reaped significant benefits from this trend, and while the white hot Hamptons market has grabbed headlines for the past two years, other areas of Long Island, notably Nassau County (which includes Long Island’s North Shore, or so-called Gold Coast), have drawn in their fair share of wealthy new residents.
Comments / 0