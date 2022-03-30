ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Poll finds support for candidates who support police funding, oil and gas expansion

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VZulM_0euALh9J00
© Hill Illustration

A new poll finds Americans showing support for candidates who have strong stances on issues such as police funding and oil and gas expansion ahead of the midterm elections.

According to an NBC News poll published Wednesday, 75 percent of those surveyed will vote for a candidate who supports police funding while 11 percent are less likely to do so.

Seventeen percent of respondents will support a candidate who believes in defunding the police, with 73 percent opposed.

Sixty-nine percent of those surveyed said they will support a candidate who supports oil and gas expansion; 17 percent of those surveyed said the opposite.

Sixty-three percent of respondents said they will support a candidate who will back bipartisan infrastructure legislation, while 13 percent are less likely to support a candidate with that stance, according to the poll.

The poll also found that 56 percent of respondents will side with a candidate who supports Roe v. Wade and 50 percent will support someone who wants to do more to help Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country.

This comes as 30 percent of those surveyed said they are more likely to support a candidate endorsed by President Biden and 33 percent of respondents said they will support a candidate endorsed by former President Trump .

The NBC News poll was conducted March 18-22 among 780 registered voters. The poll has a sampling error of 3.49 points.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Hill
The Hill

522K+

Followers

63K+

Posts

395M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Poll: Arizona voters support mail-in voting, with restrictions

(The Center Square) – Arizona voters support mail-in voting, but they also support safeguards when it comes to the matter. An Arizona Public Opinion Pulse (AZPOP) survey by OH Predictive Insights (OHPI) found that 74% of Arizona voters support no-excuse absentee voting; only 10% oppose it. “With the vast...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
FOXBusiness

Texas driller produces US oil industry 'miracle'

In the vast Permian Basin located in western Texas, oil isn’t hard to come by according to producer and drilling company Tall City Exploration. With record-high gas prices and the market’s need for more supply, Tall City CEO Michael Oestmann says the company is working to increase daily production from 10,000 barrels to 20,000 by the end of the year.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Nine Percent#Police#Infrastructure#Russia#Americans#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Americans want more domestic energy production

(The Center Square) – The increased pressure on the U.S. oil supply and soaring gas prices have left the vast majority of Americans calling for more domestic oil production. Convention of States Action along with The Trafalgar Group released new polling data that showed that 77.3% of surveyed American voters say that, “in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Biden should make increasing American energy production a priority.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheAtlantaVoice

Gas prices are high. Oil CEOs reveal why they’re not drilling more

The US oil industry doesn’t appear to be in any rush to come to the rescue of Americans struggling with high gas prices. Oil company CEOs say Wall Street is to blame. Fifty-nine percent of oil executives said investor pressure to maintain capital discipline is the primary reason publicly traded oil producers are restraining growth, […] The post Gas prices are high. Oil CEOs reveal why they’re not drilling more appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
DALLAS, GA
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian and Ukrainian negotiators poisoned during peace talks

Two Ukrainian negotiators and a Russian businessman assisting in the negotiations with Russia were intentionally poisoned during a round of peace talks at the start of this month, a report first revealed Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, Ukrainian lawmaker Rustem Umerov and another member of...
WORLD
Washington Times

House Democrats ask oil companies to testify over record-high gas prices

House Democrats on Wednesday requested that executives from a half-dozen major oil companies testify before lawmakers over high gasoline prices. The House Energy and Commerce Committee sent letters to the executives of BP, Chevron, Devon Energy Corporation, ExxonMobil, Pioneer Natural Resources and Royal Dutch Shell requesting their appearance for an April 6 hearing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: USA Condemns Attacks Reportedly Targeting Saudi Oil Site

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. USA Condemns Attacks Reportedly Targeting Saudi Oil Site. U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced that the U.S. condemned recent Houthi attacks against civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. These attacks reportedly targeted water treatment facilities as well as oil and natural gas infrastructure, Sullivan noted in a statement posted on the White House website.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

522K+
Followers
63K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy