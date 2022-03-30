EU unveils 'sustainable' fashion push

Click here to read the full article. Citizens of Humanity Group, the owners of the premium denim brands Citizens of Humanity, Agolde and Goldsign, launched its most sustainable capsule collection to date, designed exclusively for Net-a-Porter’s sustainability platform, Net Sustain.
Ahead of Earth Month, the women’s capsule collection showcases how each of the three Los Angeles-based labels maintain their distinct design points-of-view while using responsible sourcing and production methods.
“We’ve really pushed the boundaries for this capsule by experimenting with new ecological approaches and eliminating various processes used in traditional denim production,” Citizens of Humanity Group stated.
The luxury online retailer introduced Net...
Comments / 0