It will just be two weeks. That's what Kerry Stutzman thought when she invited her 22-year-old son to come back home to Colorado -- and bring his girlfriend with him. The rapidly spreading novel coronavirus had virtually shut down big cities like Chicago, where Palmer Skudneski and his girlfriend Anabelle Adams were living. Stutzman was visiting them for St. Patrick's Day and saw how busy streets started looking like eerie ghost towns. Supermarket shelves were going bare.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 17 DAYS AGO