In photos: Book fair at Ox Ridge School in Darien is out of this world

Michael Robotham maintains an air of excruciating suspense in this plot-driven tale of an idealist young policewoman from London's Met. Philomena "Phil" McCarthy runs afoul of the entire police force when she arrests Darren Goodall - a married, decorated senior officer - for beating up his girlfriend. Phil, who has wanted to join the Met since she was a girl, now finds that, far from being an organization of committed peacekeepers, it is awash in corruption and coverups. Although demoted to desk duty, she can't leave it alone and befriends the victim, Tempe Brown, who we begin to see is the friend from hell: needy, manipulative, and up to something mysterious and most likely unsavory. The book is wonderfully served by Katy Sobey, who narrates it at an easy pace, capturing Phil's naivete in a sweet, young voice, adding some gruffness to the men, and delivering Tempe, who has come from Northern Ireland, with an admirably convincing accent. (Simon & Schuster, Unabridged, 11 34 hours)

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO