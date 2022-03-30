US astronaut completes record-breaking mission alongside Russians

A n astronaut from the United States returned to Earth alongside two Russian compatriots on Wednesday after completing the longest mission in space to date.

Mark Vande Hei of NASA landed on Earth on a Russian craft alongside cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov. The partnership between American and Russian space agencies has continued despite tension between the two nations due to the latter's invasion of Ukraine .

"Mark's mission is not only record-breaking, but also paving the way for future human explorers on the Moon, Mars, and beyond," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in a press statement .

Vande Hei broke records after spending 355 days in space, according to NASA. The previous record-holder was Scott Kelly, who spent 340 days in space in 2016.

Vande Hei, Shkaplerov, and Dubrov departed the International Space Station at 3:21 a.m. and landed near Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, at 7:28 a.m. Helicopters landed nearby to assist the trio within minutes of the craft's landing, said NASA. Vande Hei will board a NASA jet to take him to Houston.

While most government agencies have spoken out against Russia's military actions in Ukraine, NASA has avoided commenting. NASA's press release celebrating Vande Hei's return to Earth does not mention the political tensions that may arise through its cooperation with Russia's space agency, Roscosmos.

Vande Hei expressed concerns about the international situation due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, he told NASA TV : "This is a very challenging time for international relations. My hope is that in our attempt to further and find peace throughout the world, that these types of connections that we have can be maintained and serve as a path forward."

There are currently three astronauts from the U.S., one from Germany, and three from China left on the ISS as of Vande Hei's departure.