West Seattle fire A family and their puppy got out safely. (KIRO 7 News)

A family and their puppy are OK after a fire broke out at their West Seattle home Tuesday.

The flames broke out at the home on 47th Avenue Southwest shortly before midnight.

A Seattle Fire Department battalion chief said the fire started in the garage.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

