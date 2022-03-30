ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Grand Forks, MN

EGFPD taps grant for BolaWrap

By Doug Barrett
KNOX News Radio
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Grand Forks Police have a new tool to help combat crime. The department has secured two BolaWrap devices thanks to...

knoxradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chattanooga Daily News

Lead administrator of a public school system confined 6 students in a bathroom and forced them to take off their clothes as she and the school nurse searched for vaping devices

The 51-year-old lead administrator of a public school system allegedly forced 6 female students to take off their clothes as she searched their clothes for vaping devices. The woman allegedly confined the girls in a high school bathroom while she and the school nurse asked them to strip to their underwear in most cases.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KNOX News Radio

GF woman arrested following early morning pursuit

A 22 year old Grand Forks woman faces charges after a pursuit in Traill County early this morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it started around 3:00 a.m. when a Traill County Sheriff’s Deputy was engaged in a traffic stop with a male driver and a female passenger. The vehicle was pulled over north of Hillsboro near the American Crystal Sugar beet plant on State Highway 200.
TRAILL COUNTY, ND
Houston Chronicle

Dentist convicted of breaking teeth in fraud scheme

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Grafton dentist has been convicted of health care fraud for breaking patients’ teeth and then claiming they needed crowns in an insurance scam. U.S. Attorney Richard Frohling announced that a federal jury on Thursday convicted 61-year-old Scott Charmoli of five counts of health care fraud and two counts of making false statements related to health care matters. He faces up to 60 years in prison when he’s sentenced in June.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KNOX News Radio

GFSO releases 2021 crime report

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Department fielded a record number of calls for service in 2021 – but that doesn’t mean crime was up. The phone rang 22,080 times last year. That compares to 19,965 in 2020 and fewer than 12,500 in 2016. GFSO Captain Joel Lloyd...
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
KOMO News

BolaWrap: High-tech lasso tool seeks to reduce deadly police encounters

BEAUFORT, S.C. (TND) — Deadly police encounters have seized national headlines and ignited a fierce debate about the use of force by law enforcement. But there’s a new tool designed to help officers de-escalate situations without hurting anyone or putting themselves in danger. It functions like a new-age...
BEAUFORT, SC
KHBS

OHP: 6 females confirmed dead in crash in Tishomingo

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, six females were killed in a crash in Tishomingo. On Tuesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that six females were killed in a crash in Tishomingo. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another...
ACCIDENTS
KNOX News Radio

GFPD finds suspect hiding in a dumpster

A 19-year old Grand Forks man faces numerous charges after trying to elude police by hiding in a dumpster early this morning (Tuesday). Grand Forks police attempted to pull over the suspect on the 1500 block of South Washington for a routine traffic stop around 4:30 a.m. The driver failed to stop – a short pursuit ended on the 2300 block of South 12th Street. The GFPD says the suspect – identified as Bugwuji Hill – was apprehended a short time later.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Fatal fire in GF under investigation

Authorities are trying to identify a body found in an early morning apartment fire in downtown Grand Forks. The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to a call at 21 South 4th Street around 4:15 a.m. Altru paramedics were dispatched as well. Upon arrival crews were able to visibly see smoke...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Wrigley: Deputy Attorney General Seibel will be replaced

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says he will replace the second-ranked prosecutor in the office. Wrigley says he hopes to name a replacement for Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel in about a month. Seibel has held the post for six years. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum appointed Wrigley to the state’s top law enforcement position following the death of Wayne Stenehjem, who died in January from cardiac arrest. Stenehjem was the state’s longest serving attorney general. Seibel says he understands and respects Wrigley’s decision to name his own deputy. Wrigley will seek the Republican endorsement for attorney general at this weekend’s state GOP convention in Bismarck.
POLITICS
KNOX News Radio

GF goes 8 months between days with no COVID cases

Last Friday, the Grand Forks Health Officer’s Dashboard listed zero new cases of COViD-19 in Grand Forks County. Michael Dulitz of the Grand Forks Public Health said the last time that happened was about eight months ago – July 25th, 2021. Dulitz said it’s a “promising trend” for...
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
CBS Minnesota

4 Brooklyn Center Officers Hurt After Responding To Large Fight

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Brooklyn Center police say there were multiple people arrested and several officers injured following a large fight Tuesday afternoon. According to police, officers were dispatched to 57th and Logan avenues north at 5:01 p.m. to the report of 15 female individuals fighting. “As the first officers arrived, the group was beginning to move south on Logan Ave N, but the fighting within the group continued,” police said. Two female individuals who were fighting needed to be physically separated from each other, and one of them had to be taken to the ground in order to be handcuffed, according...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KNOX News Radio

Man arrested in connection with shooting death in Bismarck

A 26 year old Bismarck man was arrested for the murder of a 22 year old man Wednesday in an apartment complex parking lot. Police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Hawken Street, in northwest Bismarck. They found the 22 year old man dead of an apparent gunshot wound.
BISMARCK, ND
KNOX News Radio

Fargo Police arrest suspect in fatal MN stabbing

Fargo Police say they have arrested a suspect in a fatal stabbing in the Minneapolis suburb of Champlin. Authorities say the Red River Valley SWAT team responded to an apartment building in Fargo on Tuesday morning after receiving a tip and arrested a 44-year-old man, identified as James Nynotah. Champlin...
FARGO, ND
CBS Boston

Crash Scatters ‘Thousands Of Nails’ Across New Hampshire Highway

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — A pickup truck crash scattered “thousands of nails” and other debris across a New Hampshire highway early Wednesday morning, state police said. Troopers responded to the incident on I-293 South in Manchester at about 3:40 a.m. They found a pickup truck on its side and a utility trailer in the woods. The crash brought a tree down into the right lane, and another driver hit the tree as troopers arrived. “This crash also caused an extensive debris field consisting of thousands of nails, tools and construction equipment that had been strewn across both southbound travel lanes,” police said. The crash in Manchester that scattered nails on the highway (Photo credit: NH State Police) The highway was closed for more than an hour while crews picked up debris. The 51-year-old driver of the 2004 Chevy Silverado, Matthew Worster of Merrimack, suffered minor injuries. State police said Worster had previously been deemed a “habitual offender” and he was taken into custody. The crash is still under investigation.
MANCHESTER, NH

