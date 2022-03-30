ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potomac, MD

Potomac Friends of the Library Facing Threat?

Virginia Connection Newspapers
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Potomac Friends of the Library organization was informed on March 19 that it, along with all other Friends chapters at the county’s branch libraries, will be dissolved immediately. This unilateral, unexpected action—taken with no prior consultation with branch chapters—was made by the “parent” organization, Friends of the...

www.connectionnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Brunswick News

Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library offers donation

The Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library recently presented the Brunswick-Glynn County Library with a check for $20,000. The funds were acquired through the bi-annual book sales and the Friends Book Store they were able to provide the Library with additional funding to purchase materials for the Library’s Adult, Children’s and Teen’s book and audiovisual collections. The Friends Book Store is located inside the Library and is open from 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays from 1pm to 4pm and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. New volunteers are always welcome. Visit www.friendsbwk.org for more information.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
CBS Baltimore

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. “In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.” “It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.” Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022      
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
City
Potomac, MD
Potomac, MD
Government
Montgomery County, MD
Government
WUSA

Abandoned boat left next to Indian Head Highway

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Prince George's County authorities have ordered the cleanup of a property alongside Indian Head Highway that has been trashed in the wake of eviction, according to the property's owners. An item that was seen by commuters included an abandoned boat on the roadside and a...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Kaleah Mcilwain

Fanatics to employ 135 employees at new distribution center in Harford County

The sports merchandise company Fanatics has chosen Maryland to be where it will open its new 500,000 square-foot distribution center in the next two years. The center will be located at 727 Old Philadelphia Road and will allow the company to access one-third of the U.S. population within an overnight drive and its global customers with proximity to the Port of Baltimore and BWI Airport, according to the company.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Raskin
WUSA9

Northern Virginia building commuter route connecting I-95, I-66 and Rt.1

MANASSAS, Va. — An interchange project helping to connect three of Northern Virginia's most traveled roadways is finally becoming a reality after 28 years. On Monday, the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) broke ground on the Route 234 and Brentsville Road Interchange Project, which will serve as a commuter route connecting Route 1, I-95 and I-66. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) first conceptualized the idea in 1994.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

Here's What DC's Mayor Has Planned for RFK Stadium

Mayor Muriel Bowser visited RFK Stadium Monday to outline development plans for the stadium and the neighborhood that surrounds it. Bowser proposed $60 million to build a new indoor recreation center. "There will be indoor track, and gymnastics, and swimming and other sports and recreation activities that, currently, our kids...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Sales#Furniture#Garden Club#Uban Construction#Potomac Friends Of#The Potomac Library#Board Of Directors
WTOP

Historic Maryland sites added to Underground Railroad Network to Freedom

The National Park Service has added 16 historical sites to its National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom listing, including three locations in Maryland. The new sites were announced Tuesday and join 700 other locations across 39 states, the Virgin Islands and D.C. The Underground Railroad Network to Freedom highlights historic...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

DC makes affordable housing investments for seniors

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced investments totaling $19.5 billion with the goal of improving access to housing for D.C. seniors, as well as health care and technological opportunities. During a news conference Wednesday, Bowser and D.C.’s Department of Aging and Community Living Director Laura Newland said that the focus is...
REAL ESTATE
CBS Baltimore

Closures & Delays: Maryland Schools, Government Offices & Businesses

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The potential for severe weather is leading to some closures and delays Thursday among Maryland schools, businesses and government offices. To help you keep track of all the changes, we have compiled a running list of the places that are making adjustments in response to the weather. Schools Delays Baltimore County Public Schools (Outdoor athletic events postponed; indoor practices may continue) Closures Colleges Delays Closures Businesses Delays Closures

Comments / 0

Community Policy