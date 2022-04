The German Festival returns to its usual March timeslot this year, and with it brings the return of German exchange students to Tomball. This is the first Tomball German Festival to be held in March since 2019, after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic and then held in June last year to match the postponement of the Houston Rodeo. It will be the 21st festival since it first began to raise money to send exchange students to Tomball from Telgte, Germany, Tomball’s sister city.

TOMBALL, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO