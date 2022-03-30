ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO reviewing hearing problems linked to COVID-19 vaccines

By Herb Scribner, @HerbScribner
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization plans to investigate rare reports of hearing loss and other ear-related issues from the COVID-19 vaccine. Driving the news: The WHO posted a newsletter on its website that states that it has received...

