New PiSquare Board Wears Many Wi-Fi Connected HATs

There are quite a few deals on these JBL Live 300 wireless earbuds floating around out there at the moment. Originally $150, major retailers like Amazon have them available for as low as $64, which is already a pretty amazing discount, but is still almost twice the cost of the best price out there. Today only, Woot has these true wireless JBL buds on sale for just $38, a whopping 75% off the original price and the absolute best deal we've seen on these earbuds. This deal is only available until tonight at 12:59 a.m. ET, so be sure to get your order in before then.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO