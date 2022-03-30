ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Record rains bring severe flooding to Sydney

BBC
 3 hours ago

Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
ENVIRONMENT
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Heavier Storm to Bring Extreme Weather All Over American Northwest

After a storm passed through the Northwest on Saturday and Sunday, a second, heavier storm is anticipated to hit the region early next week, bringing flooding rain, severe winds, and mountain snow. First Two Storms. The first of two storms that delivered precipitation to the northwest United States dumped over...
MEDFORD, OR
AOL Corp

Massive March storm to bring heavy snow, high winds and severe storms to millions

On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
FLORIDA STATE
The Weather Channel

Where the Most Weather Warnings Are Issued in the U.S.

We examined 10 years of warnings issued by the NWS to find which offices issue the most. Due to severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, most are in the South. We also broke down the most warnings issued for flooding, winds, winter weather and extreme temperatures. The National Weather Service issues...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Late-winter ‘bomb cyclone’ tracking up East Coast threatening 70 million with ferocious winds, snow

Some 70 million people are in the path of a widespread, late-winter storm packed with snow and strong winds tracking up the East Coast of America this weekend. Winter weather alerts were issued across states, with the system expected to strengthen into a “bomb cyclone” over the northeast.On Friday morning, the Midwest, Kansas and Missouri were being slammed with heavy snow, making driving conditions treacherous. Temperatures from the Midwest down to Texas were expected to plummet 20-30 degrees below normal. By Friday night, snow is expected to fall in interior parts of the eastern states. On Saturday, the ramped-up...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX40

California to see rain after record heat wave

(KTXL) — A storm is on track to impact California Sunday night into Monday. It will be moving in from the west and keeping warmer air in place. That means snow levels will be high, with minimal snow totals. But the focus of this storm will be the rain. Rain amounts are highly dependent on the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KAKE TV

Tuesday brings rain and snow to KAKEland

A rainy and snowy start to the day Tuesday with plenty of wind!. Despite the relatively warm ground temperatures, there is some accumulation on the pavement where the snow is coming down heavy. Slow down and be prepared for slick spots. The rain and snow will spin eastward through the...
WICHITA, KS
KTUL

Severe Weather Preparedness: Flash flooding

Tulsa, Okla (KTUL) — Every year, northeast Oklahoma encounters heavy rain events that lead to flash floods. Flash flooding is ranked second on the list for weather-related fatalities, according to the National Weather Service. Since 2019, nine Oklahomans have died in flash floods. What causes flash floods?. The majority...
TULSA, OK

