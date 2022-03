As families navigate the teenage years, both parents and children may feel as if they have been thrust into uncharted territory. Parents of children developmental disabilities or other special needs face unique challenges as their kids make way from childhood to adulthood. The teen years are an especially important time as these families also must consider what kind of adult life their child might like for themselves. There are countless choices to make, and many parents simply do not know where to begin.

