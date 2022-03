(Ankeny, IA) — The Casey’s convenience store chain is among the Iowa businesses still being impacted by supply chain issues. Chief financial officer Steve Bramlage says the challenges have improves since the second quarter but the company is still experiencing disruption in its supply of prepared food and dispensed beverages. Bramlage updated the situation during a conference call. He says the supply shortages are the worst among bakery items like glazed donuts.

