How COVID-19 and Consumers Transformed Distribution Networks

Some new technology innovations shake things up all on their own. Others only reach their potential once an ecosystem has developed around them - and ecosystems are notoriously hard to cultivate. It’s a testament to the potential of private wireless networks then that the telecommunications sector has already fully bought in. Just five years ago, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) gave the green light to private wireless by opening up the shared spectrum model with Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS). Today, major stakeholders across the industry - chipmakers, handset vendors, telecoms, cloud providers, and many others - have not merely signaled support for private wireless, they’ve actually implemented it. And the future looks bright.

