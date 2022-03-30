ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

'Cool Streak' on Teen's Thumb Diagnosed As Rare Cancer 10 Years Later

By Aristos Georgiou
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Maria Sylvia told Newsweek she had a "taste of my own mortality" after a streak she noticed on her thumb in 2012 turned out to be...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
Newsweek
Newsweek

847K+

Followers

87K+

Posts

784M+

Views

Follow Newsweek and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Independent

Engaged couple move wedding date up after they are both diagnosed with cancer eight days apart

An engaged couple has decided to have their wedding earlier than they originally planned after they were both diagnosed with cancer within eight days.Clay Slenk and Mariah Nelesen, from Michigan, met when they were in high school and had begun dating by the time they reached their senior year, according to their wedding website on The Knot.After Nelesen suffered a health scare in February 2020, which resulted in a two-week stay in a Chicago ICU, during which Slenk rarely left her side, the couple knew that they had become an “inseparable team”.“Something in our relationship changed during that hospital stay,”...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
The Independent

Man’s tongue turns black and ‘hairy’ after suffering stroke

A man’s tongue turned black and “hairy” when he was put on a pureed and liquid diet after suffering from a stroke, according to a new report published in a medical journal.The patient, who is from India, was being fed a diet of pureed food and liquids as a result of a cerebrovascular incident that paralysed his left side. About two months later, his caretakers noticed the black pigmentation on his tongue.The case, known medically as lingua villosa nigra, was documented by doctors from the Medical Trust Hospital in Cochin, Kerala, and published in the JAMA Dermatology medical journal on...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Malignant Melanoma#Skin Cancer#The Streak#Cool Streak#Tiktok
LJWORLD

Woman’s nagging symptoms were signs of colon cancer

Andria Devlin didn’t have any risk factors or a family history of colon cancer, so when she began experiencing gastrointestinal issues in her early 40s, she didn’t think much of it. She was having sporadic bleeding with bowel movements and chronic constipation, but didn’t recognize them as much of an issue at the time.
LAWRENCE, KS
deseret.com

70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from these two symptoms

Close to 70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from two specific symptoms a month after infection, according to a new study. Details: Researchers at the University of Cambridge recently found that about seven out of every 10 COVID-19 patients struggle with neurological issues in the months after infections. These patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Cosmopolitan

Hailey Bieber was hospitalised for a blood clot on her brain that left her with stroke-like symptoms

Hailey Bieber was hospitalised earlier this week after suffering a blood clot on her brain that left her with "stroke-like symptoms". Revealing the news on her Instagram Story, the 25-year-old told her 41.7 million followers that she had been treated by medical professionals and is making a full recovery – although she described the experience as one of the "scariest moments" of her life.
CELEBRITIES
deseret.com

This COVID-19 symptom is an early sign of infection

The novel coronavirus continues to circulate around the country, infecting thousands of people even as restrictions have ended across multiple states. What to know: Getting infected with COVID-19 is still possible in the United States, despite high levels of natural immunity and protection from COVID-19 vaccines. Symptoms: Dr. Allison Arwady,...
CHICAGO, IL
Concord News Journal

“He couldn’t walk. He couldn’t eat…” Seven-year-old spent more than a month in hospital fighting rare Covid related disease, expected to recover

Two years into the pandemic, the number of Covid-19 related diseases in children is constantly increasing. Although very rare, one of the most common diseases is the MIS-C, a multi system inflammatory syndrome in children associated with Covid-19, and there have been numerous cases in children lately to develop this disease which is life threatening if not discovered on time.
KIDS
Medical News Today

When are we really dead? New study sheds light

What happens to the brain at the point of death has been a subject of debate for some time. Some people who have had near-death experiences report a phenomenon of their “life flashing before their eyes.”. In 2016, some doctors accidentally recorded a dying man’s brain activity — he...
SCIENCE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
847K+
Followers
87K+
Post
784M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy