COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Lyon College Scots softball team dropped a pair of American Midwest Conference games to the Columbia College Cougars on Sunday afternoon 19-0 and 6-0. The Scots (2-14) only had four hits in the double-header. Columbia led 15-0 after the second inning of the first game and took advantage of five Lyon College errors.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO