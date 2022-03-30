ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

8 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

By Erica Carbajal
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEight chief medical and nursing officer moves at hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered since March 21:. D'Andre Carpenter, DNP, is making the move from Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health to UnityPoint Health in West Des Moines, Iowa, where he will...

Why some hospitals ask patients, visitors to ditch N95s

Hospitals across the country often ask patients and visitors to swap out their N95s with surgical masks in line with CDC guidelines, which public health experts say are outdated, according to Politico. Many health systems — such as Northwestern Medicine in Chicago and Munson Healthcare in Traverse City, Mich. —...
Job openings at top hospitals and health systems, by the numbers

As the U.S. enters the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and health systems continue to grapple with staffing challenges caused by factors such as workers leaving their jobs and housing costs. Below are the number of job openings at hospitals and health systems that were among the top 20 spots in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 best hospital rankings.
Michigan hospital names new chief nursing officer

Detroit Medical Center's Sinai-Grace Hospital named Dixie Aune, DNP, RN, its chief nursing officer, DBusiness reported March 14. Dr. Aune joins Detroit Medical Center after a career with the U.S. Navy. Most recently, Dr. Aune served as the chief nursing officer of the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (Va.), where she provided guidance for the 270-bed hospital.
Dozen Doctors Get Prison in Health Care Fraud, Opioid Scheme

DETROIT (AP) — A dozen doctors are among 16 people in Michigan and Ohio sentenced to prison for a health care fraud that included the distribution of 6.6 million opioid doses and $250 million in false billings. A multi-state network of pain clinics participated in the scheme from 2007...
The case of the $489,000 air ambulance ride

Sean Deines and his wife, Rebekah, were road-tripping after he lost his job as a bartender when the pandemic hit. But while visiting his grandfather in a remote part of Wyoming, Sean started to feel very ill. Rebekah insisted he go to an urgent care center in Laramie. "Your white...
The top-rated hospitals for patient experience, state by state: 2022

Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in each state using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS. The HCAHPS summary star rating is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The HCAHPS summary star...
7 systems seeking post-acute care talent

Below are seven hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. 1. Trinity Health (Ann Arbor, Mich.) is. a post-acute population health consultant. 2. Holy Name...
UnityPoint Health hires new chief nursing officer

Has been selected as chief nursing officer of the regional health system. He will start with UnityPoint Health during National Nurses Week on May 9. Carpenter most recently was senior vice president and associate chief nurse executive at Jefferson Health/Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s largest academic medical center. He was also Jefferson Health’s chief nursing informatics officer. Carpenter, a Chicago native, will fill the role currently held by Pam Delagardelle, CEO of UnityPoint Health-Waterloo, who added the role of interim chief nursing officer in June 2021. “We’re excited to welcome Dr. Carpenter to our team,” said UnityPoint Health President and CEO Clay Holderman. “He is an inspirational leader with proven experience around innovative models for developing talent, mapping career paths and identifying opportunities for nurse practice advancement.” Carpenter has a doctor of nursing practice degree. Based in West Des Moines, UnityPoint Health is an integrated health system that provides care across nine regions in Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin, with approximately 32,000 employees.
CDC to create hospital worker vaccination dashboard

The CDC will publish preliminary acute care hospital staff COVID-19 vaccination data in a dashboard "in the near future," although the exact date is still to be determined, the agency confirmed to Becker's on March 24. The data will be on COVID-19 vaccination — including primary series and additional/booster doses...
Spruce Biosciences hires new Chief Medical Officer

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) has appointed Will Charlton, a board-certified pediatric endocrinologist with over 15 years of clinical research experience, as its new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Charlton will succeed Rosh Dias, who has stepped down to pursue other opportunities. Prior to this appointment, Charlton served as Vice President, Clinical Development...
13 recent health IT innovations, partnerships

From healthcare innovation start-ups to hack-a-thons, the latter part of March has brought a range of partnerships and programs launched at hospitals and health systems. ​​Here are 13 recent partnerships reported by Becker's since March 15:. Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield added seven healthcare startups to their...
3 pediatric hospitals join drug shortage coalition

Three pediatric hospitals have joined the Children’s Hospital Coalition, a first-of-its-kind partnership aiming to ensure the availability of pediatric medications, the group said March 29. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and Miami, Fla.-based Nicklaus Children’s Health System are the latest systems to join the coalition....
California nurses begin strike

Nurses at AHMC Seton Medical Center in Daly City, Calif., are beginning a strike March 30, according to the hospital and the California Nurses Association. The nurses say they are striking over what they describe as lack of staffing of nurses and ancillary staff, including nursing assistants and environmental services workers. They also allege the hospital is short on supplies, including gloves, syringes and gowns.
9 recent healthcare industry lawsuits

From a New York health system suing its insurer in an attempt to recoup losses to an Arkansas hospital sued for allegedly failing to protect patient information, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits making headlines. 1. New York health system sues insurer to recoup $228M in COVID-19 losses. Buffalo,...
Doctors say delayed routine health care is leading to sicker patients in their offices

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This March marks two years since the pandemic began and shutdowns were put in place. Doctors in the mountains of North Carolina said the pandemic has caused many to put off routine care and screenings. They said it's leading to much sicker people coming into their offices. They are urging people to not wait any longer.
Memorial Hermann partners with hybrid care startup to increase access to care

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System partners with a hybrid care startup to deliver affordable onsite care to small employers. Hamilton Health Box, which builds telemedicine enabled micro clinics for small and medium sized employers and rural areas, will partner with the health system to install micro clinics at worksites for Houston-area employers with as few as 100 employees, according to March 24 press release.
Nursing home spending projected to reach $273B by 2030

Nursing home spending is expected to increase to $273 billion by 2030, the CMS Office of the Actuary said March 28. The findings come as part of the agency's national health spending projections for 2021-30. The analysis also found the expiration of the nation's public health emergency will affect the...
