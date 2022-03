Jim Mann , who previously served as professor of criminal justice at Lamar University for 14 years, has been named the university's first Ombudsperson. Prior to joining Lamar University, he served as a volunteer community mediator for the Dispute Resolution Center in Jefferson County. He also served as hostage negotiation team leader for the Federal Bureau of Prisons and taught undergraduate conflict management courses. The Ombudsperson, who reports directly to the president, acts as an independent and safe resource for faculty and staff at Lamar to get information and develop options for how to move forward in difficult situations....

