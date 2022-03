Amid big roster changes for the Los Angeles Lakers this week, there’s some uplifting news: Anthony Davis is expected ti finally return to the court. After experiencing another loss on March 29, the Lakers are in need of their biggest stars. On that front, NBA insider Chris Haynes was able to offer some updates on when several injured Lakers stars would be able to return. Fortunately, Anthony Davis is expected to return on April 1 as the Lakers host the New Orleans Pelicans in Los Angeles.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO