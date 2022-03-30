Accident reported in Waushara County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman has died from her injuries after a car accident just south of Grove in Delaware County on Saturday. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, two SUVs, a Land Rover and a Ford, were traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 59, when the driver of the Land Rover tried passing the Ford.
TOMS RIVER – A 24-year-old township man has died in what can only be described as a freak and tragic accident. According to Toms River Township Police, Nicholas Cacciapaglia was in the parking lot of Ocean County Power Sports Sunday evening where he was learning to ride a Harley Davidson motorcycle.
SUTTER, Ill. — A Hancock County, Illinois, man has died after a grain bin accident. Calvin Baumann, 75, of Basco, died Wednesday after falling into a grain bin. At 12:34 a.m., the Hamilton and Warsaw fire departments, Hancock County EMS and Hancock County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a person trapped in a grain bin at 1076 E. County Road 650.
CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A Hutchinson woman is dead following a crash in Chase County Saturday. The crash happened at approximately 9:55 pm. 3 miles east of Strong City. 32-year-old Briana M. Lane was traveling westbound on U50 in a Nissan Altima when she crossed the center line into the eastbound lane and struck a semi. She was pronounced dead on-scene.
BROWN Co., Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead following a rollover accident on Highway 73 in Brown County Saturday. Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant said at about 11:18 am Saturday, dispatch received a911 call about a rollover accident on US 73 HWY near 140th Road. Merchant said a 2007...
NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people were arrested in Wood County in connection to a drug bust. According to a press release, the Nekoosa Police Department executed a drug-related search warrant on Wood Avenue on March 10. Suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were seized by police. As a...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 43-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Rockford Tuesday night. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Street and Mulford Road, according to the Rockford Police Department. Police asked residents to avoid the intersection while they investigate.
(WLUK) -- A Langlade County woman who has been having significant health issues recently has been reported missing and her family believes she may be traveling through Northeast Wisconsin. Terrie Markgraf, 54, was last known to be at her Polar home, near Antigo, Monday. Her husband says she left home...
MADISON, Wis. — One of the six teens taken into custody after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle on the Beltline Friday evening made his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon. Avion Howard, 18, faces a felony charge of driving or operating a vehicle without consent and a misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an officer, online court records show. The court...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One person is deceased following a construction accident in downtown Clarksburg Thursday afternoon, according to Police Chief Mark Kiddy. The family of the deceased has not yet been notified, Kiddy said. No other information was available as of 3:30 p.m., besides that the construction...
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are asking people to stay away from the area of McKee Road near Maple Grove Drive Friday night as they investigate a suspicious object. Police were called to the scene shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, and were still at the scene hours later. MPD...
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — Tomah police say four juvenile persons were involved in the vandalism of Tomah Middle School during the weekend. Two of them have appeared at the police department to take responsibility for their actions. Tomah police were looking for anyone with information on the incident, it said in a Facebook post. “We thank our community for their...
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Police in Richland Center on Sunday found a body they said belonged to a person reported missing late last year. In a news release Monday afternoon, the city’s police department said officers responded to the area of the Pine River Prairie north of Mill Pond Park for a report of a body in tall grass near a walking path. Police said they determined the body was that of a person who was reported missing in November.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Coroner David West identified Monday the victim of a deadly crash. On Sunday, March, 20, 2022 a 9-1-1 caller alerted first responders to an accident on I-20 near mile marker 88. The single vehicle accident happened at around 6:47 p.m. Investigators found the...
A 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on a northwest Minnesota highway. The teen was heading west on Highway 11 in a Pontiac Grand Prix shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the State Patrol. As she passed 390th Avenue in Deerwood Township, the vehicle crossed over the road and went into the ditch on the eastbound side of the highway.
