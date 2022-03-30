ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, MA

‘Major crash’ closes Route 119 in Littleton

By Boston 25 News Staff
 3 hours ago
Major crash in LIttleton on Route 119

LITTLETON, Mass. — A serious collision involving at least two cars has shut down Route 119 in Littleton.

Images from Sky 25 show police on the scene investigating the crash.

One car is in the middle of the road and the other is just off it, under some trees.

Littleton Police, in a post to social media, says the “major car crash” happened in the area of Springdale Farm on Great Road, which is Route 119.

Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

