Louisiana State

In an historic vote, Louisiana Legislature overturns governor's veto on congressional maps

By THE ADVOCATE
KTBS
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. - On largely party line votes, both chambers on Wednesday overrode Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of a congressional redistricting bill, marking the first time in 31 years legislators...

