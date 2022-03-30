ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Returns to NBA squad

CBS Sports
 3 hours ago

Sharpe was recalled from the G League's Long Island Nets on Wednesday, Christian Arnold of the Associated Press...

The Spun

Lakers Make Official Decision On LeBron James, Anthony Davis

It appears the Los Angeles Lakers are throwing in the towel on the 2021-22 season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been ruled out of Tuesday night’s game between the Lakers and Mavericks. LeBron is dealing with an ankle injury. He sustained the setback during the Lakers’ ugly...
NBA
CBS Sports

Duke vs. North Carolina prediction, odds, line: 2022 NCAA Tournament picks, Final Four bets from proven model

A 2022 Final Four showdown takes place when the No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (28-9) and No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils (32-6) battle it out on Saturday night in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Duke has won four straight games, including a 78-69 win over Arkansas in the Elite Eight. Likewise, UNC is on a four-game win streak, dominating Saint Peter's en route to a 69-49 victory on Sunday. This is the first matchup between these illustrious programs in NCAA Tournament history, and it could be the final game for legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski as he leads the Blue Devils through March Madness for the last time.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Remains out Monday

Allen (finger) will miss his 11th consecutive game Monday against the Magic and remains without a definitive timeline for returning to action, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. On a positive note, Allen has recently been cleared to resume on-court activities, but he's still sporting a splint on his...
NBA
Lamarcus Aldridge
CBS Sports

Jazz's Greg Monroe: Not listed on injury report

Monroe is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Clippers, implying that he's available to make his Jazz debut. Monroe signed with the Jazz on Sunday but was not available in time for that night's contest against the Mavs. With another 48 hours to acquaint himself with his latest stop, the veteran big man should be available for coach Quin Snyder. With Rudy Gobert (leg) questionable and Hassan Whiteside (foot) out, Monroe could be pressed into increased minutes right away.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Not close to returning

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Tuesday that Beasley (ankle) isn't "anywhere close" to returning to game action, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Based on Finch's comments, Beasley will likely be sidelined for at least a week and may be out even longer. The Timberwolves only have six games remaining in the regular season, so it's possible Minnesota plays it safe to make sure he's healthy for a potential playoff run. Regardless, the sixth-year wing has appeared in all but two games this season and has averaged 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.0 minutes per game, so his absence will be a blow to the Timberwolves' depth. Moving forward, Jaylen Nowell, Taurean Prince and Jordan McLaughlin figure to be Minnesota's top options off the bench.
NBA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Managing soreness

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Sanchez won't play in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets due to unspecified soreness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Mattingly downplayed the issue and suggested the Marlins are just taking extra caution with Sanchez, whom the skipper said is in line to...
MLB
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
CBS Sports

Catching a few breaks lately is why a Kansas team that isn't one of Bill Self's best could win the NCAA title

For more than four months, the Kansas Jayhawks, like every other Division I men's basketball team, have been playing games, mostly twice a week, some at home, some on the road, some on neutral courts. Never once were they ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, the Coaches Poll or the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. Never once were they No. 1 at KenPom.com. And yet here they are, heading into the 2022 Final Four, as the only No. 1 seed remaining, just two wins from what would be Bill Self's second national title,
KANSAS STATE
CBS Sports

Royals' Jonathan Bowlan: Throws bullpen session

Bowlan (elbow) completed a bullpen session Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Bowlan underwent Tommy John surgery early last summer, and Tuesday's bullpen session was his first time back on the mound. The 25-year-old still has a significant way to go in his recovery, and he should continue building up his arm in hopes of being cleared for game action during the second half of the 2022 campaign.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' LaMonte Wade: Exits with apparent injury

Wade was removed from Monday's Cactus League game against the Brewers with an apparent lower-body injury, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Wade appeared to tweak something while he was running to second base on his first-inning double. Though he was able to stay in the game for the rest of the Giants' turn at bat, Wade looked to be limping as he went back to the dugout and then didn't play the field for the bottom of the first inning. The Giants will likely provide an update on the nature and extent of his injury after the game.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Will Hernandez: Headed to Arizona

Hernandez signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. Hernandez appeared in all but three games over the last four seasons with the Giants. As of now, the 2018 second-round pick figures to operate as the Cardinals' starting right guard during the 2022 campaign.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rangers' Glenn Otto: Knocked around again

Otto allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one over 2.2 innings in Monday's spring training start against the Mariners. Otto made his second Cactus League start, and it was slightly better than the first but not good enough to stake a claim to a spot in the rotation. The 26-year-old right-hander has given up six runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks over 4.1 spring innings. Texas manager Chris Woodward said earlier this spring that Otto might benefit from more time in Triple-A, and the results seem to confirm that notion.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Opening season at Triple-A

Fernandez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday. Fernandez is still just 25 years old, but he's yet to show much at the big-league level over parts of three seasons. In 35.1 innings of relief, he's struggled to a 6.62 ERA, striking out 19.8 percent of opposing batters while walking 13.8 percent.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Max Garcia: Agrees to deal with Giants

Garcia agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants on Monday, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reports. Garcia started 11 games for the Cardinals last season. He'll likely compete with fellow free-agent signee Jon Feliciano for the starting center gig in New York.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Another impressive showing

Rodriguez went 2-for-2 with an RBI double, a walk, a stolen base and a run in a Cactus League win over the Rangers on Monday. The surging prospect flashed his versatile offensive skill set, pushing his spring average to .316 across 21 plate appearances. The only blemish on Rodriguez's Cactus League resume is his six strikeouts, but if the 21-year-old continues to produce in similar fashion over the balance of the exhibition slate, Seattle will have a hard time justifying sending him to Triple-A.
MLB

