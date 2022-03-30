ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Great Falls College needs CDL instructors

By Cade Menter
 3 hours ago
As the trucking industry is not finding enough drivers, Great Falls College-MSU is in the process of working with partners to create a CDL truck driving program and needs instructors. The U.S. is experiencing a shortage of more than 80,000 truck drivers, according to the American Trucking Association.

The Center for Lifelong Learning at Great Falls College needs instructors to provide quality training that produces skilled drivers to safely operate commercial vehicles and meet industry workforce needs.

GFC-MSU Lifelong Learning Interim Director Tammie Hickey said, "We started to think about doing a Commercial Driver's License program because industries came to us."

Hickey said, "There is a need for this training. A lot of different types of businesses in our community, surrounding areas, and across the nation, CDL drivers are a huge need. So we started working with our partners in building a quality program. We get calls every day that are interested in this training. What we need now is instructors."

Click here to see the job description for the instructor position. For more information, call the school at 406.771.5104, or click here to visit the website.

