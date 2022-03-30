ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, OH

ABC News special explores mental health crisis among youth amid COVID-19

GMA
GMA
 6 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jtis9_0euADSZc00

Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, mental health challenges still impact youth.

But in a new one-hour ABC News primetime special anchored by “Good Morning America"'s Robin Roberts, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said children have struggled with mental health long before the pandemic.

“The pandemic’s been more challenging for some children,” Murthy told ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton. “If we wanna address this, we’ve got to listen to kids.”

In October 2021, the American Academy of Pediatrics found “soaring rates of mental health challenges among children, adolescents, and their families over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Two months later, Murthy issued an advisory on the youth mental health crisis, emphasizing that mental health challenges are present among children and young adults.

To help young people heal, Murthy has been doing listening tours with youth across the country.

In the ABC News primetime special “24 Months That Changed the World,” Ashton sits down with Murthy and kids at Ida B. Wells Middle School. in Washington, D.C.

MORE: New study shows rise in kids diagnosed with mental health conditions: What parents should know

“I felt like that little kid in me disappeared and I started worrying about stress,” said Daylan Joya, a student at Ida B. Wells Middle School.

Added student Machi Brooks: “Don’t just treat us like, ‘Oh, you’re a child.’ Treat us like what we’ve been through is as equal to what you’ve been through.”

At a high school in Mason, Ohio, the Hope Squad was created to help students with their mental health.

MORE: Experts warn of youth mental health crisis. Here's what one nonprofit is doing about it

“Tons of people needed help during the pandemic,” Kaya Rossey, a member of William Mason High School’s Hope Squad, told ABC News.

In one exercise, students role-played how to handle self-harming behavior when they spot it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08bgMs_0euADSZc00
ABCNews.com - VIDEO: Teens heal and move forward through pandemic

Dr. Alok Patel, a physician at Stanford Children's Health and ABC News contributor, said a "silver lining" of the pandemic is that it's opened the conversation on mental health.

"One silver lining that has come is the amount of discussion and awareness that has happened to talk about their own mental health struggles," said Patel.

“24 Months That Changed the World” airs on a special edition of “20/20” on Wednesday, March 30, on ABC. It will air the next day on Hulu.

Comments / 0

Related
SHAPE

Prolonged Grief Disorder Is Now Officially Considered a Mental Health Disorder

As of last week, prolonged grief disorder, officially became a new diagnosis in the latest edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), the catalog of psychological conditions widely used by clinicians to diagnose patients is the standard classification of mental disorders. Despite the nearly decade-long debate on whether grief should need medical treatment, the diagnosis became official during a time when many Americans continue to experience ongoing disasters that have caused death and suffering, such as COVID-19, reports the American Psychiatric Association (APA).
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Mason, OH
Health
State
Ohio State
City
Mason, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Psych Centra

Can Autism and Bipolar Disorder Co-Occur?

The idea of multiple mental health conditions such as bipolar disorder and autism occurring at once may seem unlikely, but it is possible. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD), or autism, is defined as a developmental disorder that affects how someone communicates, behaves, and interacts with others. It’s a common condition, with...
MENTAL HEALTH
deseret.com

The long COVID-19 symptoms no one’s talking about

Bedridden COVID-19 patients are more at risk for anxiety and depression more than one year after their infection, according to a new study. What they found: A new study, published in The Lancet Public Health, found feelings of depression and anxiety can last about 1.5 years after experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

ADHD and Dementia: Causes, Link, and Diagnosis

If you live with a condition like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), you may wonder about your chance of developing dementia as you age. Living with ADHD means so much more than having a short attention span. You may find it challenging to manage your time, for example, or you...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivek Murthy
Person
Jennifer Ashton
Jillian Enright

Sleep Disorders in ADHD & Autism

March 14–20, 2022 is Sleep Awareness Week. Sleep disorders are extremely common in neurodiverse individuals, so I want to share specific information related to sleep issues in autism and ADHD. I am fortunate that I usually sleep well nowadays, but this comes after decades of insomnia and sleep issues.
Daily Mail

Use of melatonin in the US QUADRUPLED from 2009 to 2018 as experts warn the effects of using the sleep-aid long-term are unknown and that it could even cause dementia

The number of Americans using melatonin is skyrocketing, but some experts warn that there could be devastating consequences down the line if the drug is overused. A joint American and Chinese research team representing the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota and Beijing University found that the number of Americans using the drug - generally as a sleep aid - quadrupled from 2009 to 2018.
HEALTH
Jennifer March, MS

Understanding the Link Between ADHD and Anxiety

People with ADHD 50% more likely to have an anxiety disorder. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder or ADHD, is a common mental health disorder, along with anxiety. ADHD and anxiety are two different types of mental health disorders that can both influence one another.
Psych Centra

Is Irritability a Sign of Depression?

Depression is commonly associated with sadness, fatigue, and trouble sleeping. But irritability and anger can be symptoms, too. Most people recognize the most common symptoms of depression. However, depression doesn’t always manifest the same way in everyone. Some people also experience increased levels of irritability. In some cases, heightened...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#Health Crisis#Covid#Abc News#U S Surgeon
News Channel Nebraska

Can Antipsychotics Cause or Worsen Depression?

Originally Posted On: https://www.alternativetomeds.com/blog/antipsychotics-depression/. After a diagnosis of clinical depression or another mental health condition, it’s common for healthcare providers to prescribe antipsychotics and other medications. Of course, it is expected that these drugs will help relieve the symptoms of any mood disorders. But what if the opposite happens instead? Although most people understand that all pharmaceuticals have their side effects, most well-known side effects are physical in nature. As a result, many people spend little time considering how medications could affect them mentally. However, it is crucial to be aware of whether your psychiatric medication could worsen your mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
WebMD

Sickness Lingers in 1 in 4 Kids Who Got COVID With Symptoms

March 15, 2022 -- A quarter of children and teens who contract COVID-19 and have symptoms develop lingering problems, according to a new preprint study. The long-term issues were wide-ranging and were like long COVID symptoms seen in adults, such as fatigue, sleep disorders, breathing issues, heart issues, and gastrointestinal problems.
KIDS
Inside Nova

ADHD or Lack of Quality Sleep?

Has your child been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) or any variation of it? Did you consider disordered breathing (SDB) issues such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) as an underlying cause? Have you seen or heard any symptoms of sleep disordered breathing such as snoring, severe and loud teeth grinding, or frequent bedwetting? If so, your child may not need pills, but good quality sleep instead.
KIDS
Kingsport Times-News

COVID-19 has taken a toll on mental health of our healthcare workers

Imagine you are a health care worker during the COVID-19 pandemic. In that case, you understand how this profession can lead to feelings of stress, anxiety, fear, and at times, hopelessness. Dealing with these emotions effectively is critical not only to your health and well-being but also to the patients entrusted to your care as well as the people you care about at home. During this pandemic, you must recognize what stress looks like, take steps to manage it effectively, and know when and where to go if you need help.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Stroke tied to higher risk for depression and other mood disorders

Stroke survivors may have a higher risk of developing depression or another mood disorder within the first year, according to new research that compared their risk to the general public as well as people who survived a heart attack. Past research shows depression is common after stroke, affecting nearly one-third...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Treatment for substance use reduces depression for many adolescents and young adults with both problems

A study in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, published by Elsevier, reports that, among youth with substance use and depression, a significant proportion show early improvements in depression during their treatment for substance use. Youth who are using cannabis less frequently prior to treatment and those without conduct disorder are more likely to experience early depression improvement.
DURHAM, NC
MedicalXpress

Researchers find a 'vicious cycle' between excessive daytime napping and Alzheimer's dementia

Daytime napping is common among older adults. The longitudinal relationship between daytime napping and cognitive aging, however, is unknown. A new cohort study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital found a bidirectional link between the two: excessive daytime napping predicted an increased future risk of Alzheimer's dementia, and a diagnosis of Alzheimer's dementia sped up the increase in daytime napping during aging. The team's results are published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.
MENTAL HEALTH
GMA

GMA

43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy