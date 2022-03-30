ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MU poll finds 66% of adults support confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson

By TMJ4 Web Staff
A new Marquette Law School poll shows that majority of the public support the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson as a Supreme Court justice.

The poll released Wednesday revealed that 66% of the public supports her confirmation. That 66% includes almost all Democrats, 29% of Republicans, and about 66% of Independents.

The Marquette poll found Jackson is seen as very qualified by 46% of the public, somewhat qualified by 42% of the public, and 12% see her as unqualified.

Table 1: Support or oppose nomination of Katanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, by party identification
Party ID

Support Oppose
Republican 29 71
Independent 67 32
Democrat 95 5

The law school survey was conducted March 14-24. Marquette interviewed 1,004 adults nationwide and said the poll has a margin of error of 4%. The majority of the interviews were conducted before the confirmation hearings began, but 167 were conducted after they had started.

Jackson's strongest support comes from Black adults, followed by Hispanic respondents, and then white people. According to the poll results, 86% of Black adults support Jackson's confirmation, with 76% of Hispanics in favor, and 59% of white people.

Table 2: Support or oppose nomination of Katanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, by race and ethnicity

Race/ethnicity Support Oppose
White 59 40
Black 86 14
Hispanic 76 24
Other/Multiple 71 28

You can read the full poll results on Marquette Law School's website, here.

Table 3: Support or oppose nomination of Katanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, by gender

Gender Support Oppose
Male 61 39
Female 69 30

Comments / 1

