The New York Jets tried to get their hands on wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Then the Miami Dolphins got involved, and head coach Robert Saleh's squad was left empty-handed. That leaves the Jets focused on potentially adding a receiving threat via the draft. However, Saleh and company are also watching what is happening around the NFL. ESPN's Rich Cimini reports that the Jets are "keeping an eye" on the situations with the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, and San Francisco 49ers (h/t Sasha D. Robinson).

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO