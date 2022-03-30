ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

PA Man Wanted For Felony Rape, Unlawful Contact With Minor Turns Himself In: Police

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pK9mC_0euADJsJ00
Dominick Oliveira, 47, of Bethlehem Township Photo Credit: Bethlehem Township Police Department

A Pennsylvania man charged with felony rape and other offenses has turned himself in to police, authorities said.

Dominick Oliveira, of Bethlehem Township, was charged on an extraditable warrant with felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, and other offenses on Wednesday, March 9, DailyVoice.com reported.

He turned himself in with his attorney, James Heidecker, at district court 03-2-03 on Monday, March 28, Sgt. Shaun Powell said.

Oliveira, 47, was committed to Northampton County Prison after he could not post bail, which was set by MDJ McClure at $200,000.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Daily Voice
Daily Voice

241K+

Followers

38K+

Posts

73M+

Views

Follow Daily Voice and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Daily Voice

Police Probe Death As Homicide After Missing PA Man Found Dead

A Pennsylvania man’s death is being investigated as a homicide after he was found dead six days after he went missing, state police say. Edgardo Bermudez Melendez, 31, of West York, was found dead on Holtwood Road/Route 372 in the area on the Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township on Saturday, Mar. 19 around 8:15 a.m., Pennsylvania state police Troop Kevin Kochka stated in the release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV News 3

Police arrest Statesboro man for rape in April 2021

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was arrested in Statesboro after police say he raped a woman at an apartment complex in late April 2021. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said 24-year-old Brandon Thompson was arrested near Atlanta and was charged with rape. SPD says Thompson was only distantly familiar with the victim. Thompson was […]
STATESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Bethlehem, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Bethlehem, PA
kpic

Police: Roseburg man arrested on felony possession of 29 firearms, drug charges

On Monday, March 14, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 51-year-old Joseph Barbero of Roseburg. As part of an ongoing investigation, detectives initiated a traffic stop on Barbero at Harvard Avenue and Umpqua Street in Roseburg. After obtaining a search warrant on Barbero's vehicle, detectives found approximately...
ROSEBURG, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Police#Dailyvoice Com#Sgt
WSAV News 3

Man wanted on dozens of felony charges arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man wanted on 44 outstanding warrants, with 36 of them felonies, was arrested by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. According to a news release from the Columbus Police Department, Demeatrius Jerrell Jackson was arrested on March 22, 2022. Following Jackson’s arrested, Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon released the following statement: […]
COLUMBUS, GA
KNOE TV8

Monroe man booked on 1st-degree rape, soliciting a minor online charges

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities say they have arrested a Monroe man on sex crime charges. According to publicly available information, Christon K. Bradley, 21, was arrested Monday night by the Monroe Police Department. He was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of 1st-degree rape and computer-aided solicitation...
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Jealous sister killed her mother and sibling and staged it to look like a murder-suicide

A Virginia woman has been convicted of killing her mother and sister then staging the crime scene so it would appear to be a murder-suicide. Fairfax County prosecutors said Megan Hargan, 39, attempted to hide her involvement in the 2017 double murder by making it appear as though her sister, Helen Hargan, 23, shot her mother Pamela Hargan, 63. Megan was ultimately convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm. Jurors recommended she serve two life sentences. Prosecutors believe the animosity between Megan and the rest of her family was born of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria Police with the U.S. Marshals arrested a man with an outstanding felony warrant.

  VICTORIA, Texas – Today at around 1 p.m. the Victoria Police Department with the US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force arrested 25-year-old Adrian Rodriguez who had an outstanding felony warrant.  The arrest occurred without incident at the intersection of Airline and Laurent St. Rodriguez is currently in custody at the Victoria County Jail with one charge, violation...
VICTORIA, TX
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
241K+
Followers
38K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy