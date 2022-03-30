PA Man Wanted For Felony Rape, Unlawful Contact With Minor Turns Himself In: Police

Dominick Oliveira, 47, of Bethlehem Township Photo Credit: Bethlehem Township Police Department

A Pennsylvania man charged with felony rape and other offenses has turned himself in to police, authorities said.

Dominick Oliveira, of Bethlehem Township, was charged on an extraditable warrant with felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, and other offenses on Wednesday, March 9, DailyVoice.com reported.

He turned himself in with his attorney, James Heidecker, at district court 03-2-03 on Monday, March 28, Sgt. Shaun Powell said.

Oliveira, 47, was committed to Northampton County Prison after he could not post bail, which was set by MDJ McClure at $200,000.

