ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ex-Eagles captain, N.J. native who helped team win Super Bowl LII retires

By Chris Franklin
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the best safeties to wear an Eagles uniform and a player who helped the team win its first Super Bowl has retired. Appearing on The Pivot Podcast, safety Malcolm Jenkins announced Wednesday that he was retiring. Jenkins, an East Orange native who went to Piscataway High School, played six...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

NFL Draft 2022: Jets blockbuster trade involving Malik Willis, Giants get lucky, fun Eagles trade with Chiefs | Latest 1st-round mock

The entire NFL is descending upon Palm Beach this week for the NFL Annual Meeting, the last significant league event before the NFL Draft next month. Every general manager in the league will be in Florida, so expect some of them to start to build the framework for trades in the draft, whether that’s moving up or down. And the three teams we cover at NJ Advance Media — Giants, Eagles, Jets — are prime candidates to be part of those deals since they have a combined seven first-round picks between them.
NFL
NJ.com

Will Jets trade for Seahawks’ DK Metcalf after missing on Tyreek Hill? Joe Douglas says ‘we’re going to strike’ if fit is right for any deal

Jets general manager Joe Douglas tried to make a big-swing move by trading for Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who chose the Dolphins instead. Douglas has the draft capital and salary cap space to pull off a trade — and long-term contract extension — like this. And he showed, with the Hill trade talks, that he is willing to do it, while surrounding second-year quarterback Zach Wilson with more talent.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Franklin
Person
Jeffrey Lurie
NJ.com

Rutgers lineman delays NFL bid with big plans: ‘I feel like I’m going to dominate’

Ifeanyi Maijeh made the tough decision to stay at Rutgers. Now he plans to do something with it. No one would have batted an eye if the defensive tackle had passed on his final year of eligibility after last season and entered the NFL draft. Maijeh has the size and the tape and produced at a high level last fall. Had he declared, there is a good chance he would be positioned to hear his name called with a good pre-draft season. But after giving the jump plenty of thought, the Queens native decided to stay put.
NFL
NJ.com

NJ.com’s girls basketball All-State teams, 2021-22

The curtain has dropped on the 2021-22 girls basketball season, but not before more than a few players put on a dazzling performance. The decisions for this year’s All-State teams were far from easy as players from one end of the state to the other made a lasting impression in the a comeback season for the sport after the previous two were derailed by COVID-19.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lii#Eagles#Retirement#American Football#The Pivot Podcast#Piscataway High School#The New Orleans Saints
NJ.com

GMC baseball preview, 2022: Which wins out, St. Joe (Met.) pitching or Edison hitting?

St. Joseph (Met.) (18-11): If it’s pitching you love, then the Falcons are the team for you. They return right-hander Andrew Goldan, a First-Team, All-Non-Public selection last season, to head their rotation. Goldan, a Rutgers commit, has a fastball that touches 90 mph and led St. Joseph to the GMC Tournament title last spring. Goldan allowed only three earned runs in 40 innings. The Falcons also return junior Jimmy Mulvaney (31 strikeouts in 30 innings), senior Stephen Chou and junior Bryan Rios, who showed promised in 13 and 15 innings of work, respectively, in 2021. Wait there’s more. Returing from Tommy John surgery is left-hander Donovan Zsak, who hasn’t thrown a pitch in a high school game since 2019. Zsak, who committed to Virginia early in his high school career, touched 92 mph before the injury. The question we have about the Falcons surrounds hitting. They do return the state’s best catcher in Mark Gialluisi and their big bopper, junior first baseman Tyler DelVecchio, who led the team with 20 RBI last spring. Then again, if St. Joe only allows only 2-3 runs per game, hitting may not be an issue.
BASEBALL
MONTCO.Today

Harriton Grad Keeps Montco & Philadelphia Region Appraised of All Things Basketball, March Madness

Josh Verlin interviewing 7-foot-1 Isaiah Miranda, a Rhode Island native and rising star at the Phelps School in Malvern.Image via City of Basketball Love Facebook. Josh Verlin, a Harriton High School graduate and editor-in-chief and President of the Board of Directors of City of Basketball Love, is keeping fans of hoops appraised of all things amateur basketball in the Philadelphia region and the surrounding area, writes Joseph Santoliquito for the Philly Voice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Why Eagles’ Jeffrey Lurie gave Howie Roseman a contract extension

PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Magnolia Room in The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla., had the feel of a ballroom inside a Spanish Colonial mansion. Surrounded by the ceilings painted with murals and detailed columns, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie sat and talked to the media. Earlier in the day, Lurie and the 31 owners had voted on proposals and received updates on the rest of the ongoings at the Annual League Meeting.
NFL
NJ.com

N.J. native Marquise Watson fired up to be back coaching at Rutgers: ‘A lot of excitement’

Marquise Watson is happy to be back home. The former Rutgers graduate assistant and Paramus Catholic standout is back in New Jersey coaching at his old stomping grounds, now as the defensive line coach of the Scarlet Knights. Weeks into the first spring camp of his second stint with the program, the Hillside native remains fired up about his return to Piscataway.
HILLSIDE, NJ
NJ.com

NFL Draft 2022: How Jets’ Joe Douglas could still fix his problems on Day 2, when he’ll have 3 premium picks

With the 2022 NFL Draft just shy of four weeks away, Joe Douglas is getting ready for a pivotal moment in his tenure as Jets general manager. The biggest focus, of course, is on Round 1, in which Douglas is scheduled to pick fourth and 10th. But Day 2 of the draft — when Rounds 2-3 are selected — also brings some opportunities for Douglas to address his roster’s many problems.
NFL
NJ.com

Even if Giants’ Joe Schoen won’t say, it’s clear now why Logan Ryan was surprisingly cut

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Giants general manager Joe Schoen didn’t have much to say about Logan Ryan. And that said a lot. The Giants cut the veteran safety on March 17, and the way they did it came as a surprise. Rather than designate him a post-June 1 cut, which would’ve saved more money against the 2021 cap, the Giants just straight cut him, which only saved the team $770,000 in cap space, though clearing more space in 2023. That made it seem this decision wasn’t money-driven.
NFL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
191K+
Followers
101K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy