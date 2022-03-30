ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House launches new COVID-19 info website

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
 5 hours ago
President Joe Biden announced the rollout of a new website that will help Americans find COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments on Wednesday

"We're now in a new moment in this pandemic. It does not mean COVID-19 is over, it means COVID-19 no longer controls our lives,” Biden said before he revealed details about Covid.gov.

People will be able to find status updates on infection rates where they live on the new site, as well as access to “free vaccines and boosters, free at-home tests, high-quality masks and the latest information about COVID-19 spread in your community,” Biden announced.

The White House describes covid.gov, as a “one-stop” website to find COVID-19 information.

One new feature will include a “Test-to-Treat” locator, that helps people find pharmacies and community health centers that provide coronavirus testing.

In a fact sheet , the White House states that, “the Administration has already launched over 2,000 of these sites,” as well as more than 240 sites across Veteran’s Health Administration and Defense Department facilities.

There will also be new Test-to-Treat locations in Indian Health Service Facilities, as well as other communities that are considered hard-hit and high-risk.

During his announcement, President Biden warned that the country will run out of COVID-19 resource funding by the end of May if Congress doesn't act now.

"Without more funding, we risk running out of supplies by the fall," he said.

Biden also received his second booster dose after his announcement.

He said, "it didn't hurt a bit."

This comes a day after the FDA and CDC gave adults 50 and older the green light to receive a second booster dose if they so choose.

"This is especially important for those 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease from COVID-19 as they are the most likely to benefit from receiving an additional booster dose at this time," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky.

