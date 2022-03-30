ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Roxy’s Windy Wednesday Forecast: Winds staying for one more day

By Roxy Van Ruiten
 3 hours ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Windy Wednesday!

Yes, unfortunately those winds staying with us for one more day.💨🍃

We were actually still under a High Wind Warning this morning, that warning that was supposed to end last night at 9pm and was extended up until 6am this morning. Even though that warning has finally been lifted we are still staying very windy all day today.

However, tomorrow for your Thursday those winds will finally subside and we looking at a beautiful, sunny weekend in the 80s☀️ so you can definitely wash those cars tomorrow.🧼🧽🚗

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!!😇

