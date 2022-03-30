ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Looking Into Sera Prognostics's Return On Capital Employed

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Benzinga Pro data, Sera Prognostics SERA reported Q4 sales of $26.00 thousand. Earnings fell to a loss of $12.48 million, resulting in a 26.63% decrease from last quarter. Sera Prognostics collected $23.00 thousand in revenue during Q3, but reported earnings showed a $9.86 million loss. Why Is ROCE Significant?....

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

$100 Invested In Dollar Tree 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.33% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In DLTR: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 7.85 shares of Dollar Tree at the time with $100. This investment in DLTR would have produced an average annual return of 18.1%. Currently, Dollar Tree has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion.
DETROIT, MI
Benzinga

Envela's Return on Invested Capital Insights

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Envela (AMEX:ELA) showed a loss in earnings since Q3, totaling $2.78 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 16.98% to $44.10 million during Q4. In Q3, Envela earned $3.11 million and total sales reached $37.70 million. What Is ROIC?. Return on Invested Capital is...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sera Prognostics#Benzinga Pro Data#Sera Prognostics Sera#Roce
Benzinga

General Mills's Return on Invested Capital Overview

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, General Mills (NYSE:GIS) posted Q3 earnings of $662.60 million, an increase from Q2 of 8.91%. Sales dropped to $4.54 billion, a 9.68% decrease between quarters. In Q2, General Mills earned $608.40 million, whereas sales reached $5.02 billion. What Is Return On Invested Capital?. Earnings data...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) stock moved upwards by 201.7% to $6.03 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 74.6 million shares is 175225.2% of JX Luxventure's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. - Common Stock's Return on Invested Capital Overview

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, American Outdoor Brands, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:AOUT) posted Q3 earnings of $3.77 million, an increase from Q2 of 17.83%. Sales dropped to $70.11 million, a 0.93% decrease between quarters. In Q2, American Outdoor Brands, Inc. - Common Stock earned $4.58 million, and total sales reached $70.76 million.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Dollar General stock jumps after upbeat outlook

Dollar General Corp. DG, +3.88% shares rose 5.4% in Thursday premarket trading after it gave upbeat guidance for the next fiscal year. The discount retailer posted net income of $597.4 million, or $2.57 per share, down from $642.7 million, or $2.62 per share, last year. Sales of $8.651 billion were up from $8.415 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $2.57 and sales of $8.707 billion. Same-store sales fell 1.4%, wider than the FactSet consensus for a 0.8% decline. For fiscal 2022, Dollar General's outlook is for sales growth of 10%, same-store sales growth of 2.5% and EPS growth in the range of 12% to 14%. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $36.746 billion, implying 7.3% growth, a same-store sales increase of 2.5% and EPS of $11.09, implying 9.1% growth. Dollar General stock has run up 13.3% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At Capital One Financial's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Capital One Financial COF. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Redfin

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Redfin RDFN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Taysha Gene Therapies's Earnings Outlook

Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Taysha Gene Therapies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.25. Taysha Gene Therapies bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Over $2.2M Of 3 Penny Stocks

The Nasdaq Composite jumped by 1.2% on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Arcimoto's Earnings Outlook

Arcimoto FUV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Arcimoto will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.26. Arcimoto bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Celsion's Earnings Outlook

Celsion CLSN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Celsion will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.90. Celsion bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Preview: Calithera Biosciences's Earnings

Calithera Biosciences CALA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Calithera Biosciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.24. Calithera Biosciences bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Arco Platform's Earnings

Arco Platform ARCE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Arco Platform will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31. Arco Platform bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker GOED is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that 1847 Goedeker will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05. 1847 Goedeker bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For voxeljet

Voxeljet VJET is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that voxeljet will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04. voxeljet bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Spero Therapeutics's Earnings

Spero Therapeutics SPRO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Spero Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.75. Spero Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
119K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy