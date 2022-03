SenesTech Inc SNES shares are trading higher by 22.2% at $0.88 after the company announced the EPA approval of and launch of the Elevate Bait System with ContraPest. SenesTech says the bait system is specifically designed to be easily deployed above ground with multiple options for mounting in the rafters of barns, granaries, storage, and manufacturing facilities – wherever rats are feeding, transiting or hiding.

