ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wind advisory in effect through Wednesday evening

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Area counties are included in a wind advisory now in effect. The National Weather Service in Wichita...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Salina Post
Salina Post

13K+

Followers

18K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow Salina Post and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
County
Saline County, KS
City
Lincoln, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
AOL Corp

Massive March storm to bring heavy snow, high winds and severe storms to millions

On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Will Strike California for the Rest of the Week

This week, another classic springtime storm will sweep through the country, bringing with it a multi-day outbreak of severe thunderstorms with destructive winds, huge hail, and even tornadoes. During the first part of the week, the setup is conventional for spring, with a steep southern dive of the jet stream...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WausauPilot

Winter weather advisory in effect for Wausau on Monday

Wausau is under a winter weather advisory Monday until 7 p.m., as snow continues to fall throughout central Wisconsin. The National Weather Service in Green Bay predicts up to 4 inches possible befoer the system passes. Marathon, Shawano and southern Oconto Counties are included in the advisory area. Plan on...
WAUSAU, WI
Q2 News

Much cooler with Tuesday rain and snow

After one of the warmest March days in memory, temperatures tumble with wind, rain and snow scattered around the area Tuesday. As an upper trough moves across the area from the northwest to southeast, it will bring 1 to 3 inches of snow to the mountain foothills. Above 7000 feet, expect 3 to 6 inches of wet snow with up to 10 inches in bands.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox5 KVVU

Wind advisory kicks in Sunday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A storm system that moved in from the coast is helping to produce strong winds Saturday night and into Sunday. Overnight wind gusts around 35 MPH are forecast for much of the Las Vegas area. The cold front associated with the system is also dropping temperatures overnight and into Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

Gusty winds returning Wednesday night

Mild temperatures and periods of gusty winds will be the norm throughout the next few days!. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s along the Central Coast. It could be even warmer in the inland valleys and near the Santa Barbara South Coast. There is a wind...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Western Iowa Today

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect until 11:00 p.m. for all of southwest Iowa. Counties included in the Watch include: Adair, Adams, Audubon, Carroll, Cass, Crawford, Fremont, Guthrie, Harrison, Ida, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby, Taylor, Union and Woodbury.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Late-winter ‘bomb cyclone’ tracking up East Coast threatening 70 million with ferocious winds, snow

Some 70 million people are in the path of a widespread, late-winter storm packed with snow and strong winds tracking up the East Coast of America this weekend. Winter weather alerts were issued across states, with the system expected to strengthen into a “bomb cyclone” over the northeast.On Friday morning, the Midwest, Kansas and Missouri were being slammed with heavy snow, making driving conditions treacherous. Temperatures from the Midwest down to Texas were expected to plummet 20-30 degrees below normal. By Friday night, snow is expected to fall in interior parts of the eastern states. On Saturday, the ramped-up...
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
13K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy