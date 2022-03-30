Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2022: Top sleepers from proven computer model that nailed Franmil Reyes' big year

Moniak has a clear path to an Opening Day roster spot after Adam Haseley was traded to the White Sox on Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Odubel Herrera will miss at least the first few weeks of the season with an oblique strain, so the Phillies need another player capable of handling center field alongside Matt Vierling. While Vierling is a righty and Moniak is a lefty, the Phillies may give Vierling a true starting role rather than use a platoon. Moniak has shown very little in 55 MLB plate appearances, hitting .128/.241/.191 with a 40.0 percent strikeout rate, and he wasn't convincing for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season, either, hitting .238/.299/.447. Still, he's just 23 years old and was the first overall pick back in 2016, so a roster spot would at least give him the opportunity to take a step forward and become a productive big leaguer.
