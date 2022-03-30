ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Bear Lake's Johnson accepted at Palmer College of Chiropractic

By Compiled by Kyle Kotecki
manisteenews.com
 5 hours ago

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Trent Johnson, of Bear Lake, has been accepted for enrollment...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Woman Appearing on TV's 'Undercover Boss'

The U.S. Cellular employee unknowingly trained the company's CEO Laurent Therivel at a store in West Des Moines last spring. "I was chosen, they said that they were just [going to] film and have someone kind of come shadow me," says Alina Winters of Des Moines. "So yeah, everything was my honest reaction."
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Outsider.com

Anglers Land Dozens of Monster Mississippi River Catfish During Illinois Tournament

Anyone who has spent time on the Mississippi knows that some magnificent sights are lying just below the surface. And also deep within the river valley. Among these magnificent creatures living within the depths of the Mississippi are the multitudes of catfish of all sizes making the grand river their home. So, it stands to reason, of course, that when an angler has the opportunity to snag one of the humongous monster Mississippi catfish that reside in some areas, they will most definitely seize the opportunity!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bear Lake, MI
State
Iowa State
Bear Lake, MI
Education
State
California State
State
Florida State
Davenport, IA
Education
City
Davenport, IA
Local
Michigan Education
City
Lake, MI
Local
Iowa Education
104.5 KDAT

Iowa’s Fishing Season has Begun! Kinda…

The ponds, lakes, rivers, and trout streams are almost fully liquid again! The water's still a bit cold yet though. It hasn't been a rough or long winter, but when you're jonesing to get out on the water and start catching fish, it feels like years!. Over the last few...
IOWA STATE
SuperTalk 1270

The States Most Likely To Hit A Deer? How about North Dakota?

Have you ever hit a deer with a vehicle? I know I have a couple of times. One in North Dakota and another in Minnesota. I have had several close calls over the last several years. I do a lot of fishing and hunting and that has me up early in the morning or late in the evening when deer are most active. Deer are nocturnal and your chances certainly increase of hitting an animal if you drive when it's dark.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Johnson
KDHL AM 920

Are More People Moving To or Moving Away From Minnesota?

Whether it was caused by the pandemic, many people packed up and moved to a new location in 2021. But did more people move to, or away, from Minnesota?. There is no doubt that people were on the move in 2021. The working-from-home phenomenon along with the 'great resignation' that were both spurred by the pandemic in 2020 played major factors in motivating many citizens to find a different place to live last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
94.1 KRNA

Elton John Will Perform in Iowa Tomorrow!

The Rocket Man is coming to the Hawkeye State. He may already be here!. Elton John, who was set to perform in Iowa's capital prior to the pandemic, will be holding his highly anticipated, rescheduled concert in Wells Fargo Arena tomorrow. Originally scheduled for June of 2020, John's show was...
DES MOINES, IA
3 News Now

Northwest Iowa dairy farm leaked manure for days

Workers at a Sioux County dairy farm noticed that manure water was overflowing from a barn and into a storm drain on Friday but did nothing to prevent the leak because they were unaware it would flow into a nearby creek, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. An...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Hiawatha Family’s Prayers Are Answered

It's been a long month for one Hiawatha family. We told you a few weeks ago about a family right here in Iowa that was in the midst of adopting a Ukrainian boy when Russia invaded. The parents lost contact with their future son and prepared for the worst. The...
HIAWATHA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College
Huron Daily Tribune

Photos: Bear Lake students learn about engineering through rainbow bridges

BEAR LAKE — Ann Edmondson's first grade class at Bear Lake Schools recently learned about the strength of arched bridges by building some of their own. The first graders created blueprints and constructed rainbow-shaped bridges out of pipe cleaners and Play-Doh. They attempted to balance a pot of gold on top of the arch and added plastic gold coins to the pot to test the strength of their bridges.
BEAR LAKE, MI
106.9 KROC

Popular Iowa Pickleball Chain Coming to Minnesota

Pickleball has become all the rage lately! I'm hearing about more and more people playing pickleball, including my parents. A company in Iowa has taken notice and plans to expand their pickleball venue into Minnesota. The place in Iowa is called Smash Park, and right now they're only located in...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Western Iowa Today

Bottle/Can Deposit Bill Passes Iowa Senate

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill to make changes in Iowa’s can and bottle deposit law has made it farther in the Iowa legislature this year than any previous attempt. Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig guided the bill through Senate debate Tuesday before the upper chamber passed it 31 to 18. It will let grocery stores refuse bottle and can returns starting next summer and would increase the handling fee for redemption centers from one cent to three cents of every nickel deposit on a beverage container. The wholesalers that distribute beer and pop to retailers would be able to keep unredeemed deposits. Democrats in the Senate opposed the bill, saying there are only 60 redemption centers operating in the state and it will kill the redemption program. A slightly different approach is eligible for debate in the Iowa House.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

How hockey and friends assist a Sioux Falls Family

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local business owner is feeling the support of those around him after the sudden passing of his wife. Dan, tattoo artist Mark Wasco became a single parent after his wife Krista passed away suddenly in January. He is now having to balance being...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy