Police: Woman damaged CVS displays, products after ATM fails to give her money

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a woman began destroying products in a north Columbus CVS when an ATM failed to dispense her money.

At about 2:40 p.m., Feb. 23, a woman entered the CVS in the 2600 block of N. High Street and attempted to use an ATM machine inside the store.

Police say the woman claimed the ATM did not dispense her money, became irate when management provided her with information on the ATM company and began to destroy products and displays.

After damaging the products and displays, the woman drove away in an orange Nissan SUV with no visible license plates on it, according to police.

Columbus Police ask anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the female to call 614-645-4035.

