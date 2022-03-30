ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Police: Woman damaged CVS displays, products after ATM fails to give her money

By Joe Clark
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y79jQ_0euAB4vv00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a woman began destroying products in a north Columbus CVS when an ATM failed to dispense her money.

At about 2:40 p.m., Feb. 23, a woman entered the CVS in the 2600 block of N. High Street and attempted to use an ATM machine inside the store.

Former Marion County judge, wife will have to serve 2 years in prison

Police say the woman claimed the ATM did not dispense her money, became irate when management provided her with information on the ATM company and began to destroy products and displays.

After damaging the products and displays, the woman drove away in an orange Nissan SUV with no visible license plates on it, according to police.

Columbus Police ask anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the female to call 614-645-4035.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus

19K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow NBC4 Columbus and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WHIO Dayton

Ohio man tries, fails to steal ATM using U-Haul

ROSELAWN, Ohio — Police in Ohio arrested a man who is accused of trying to steal an ATM using a U-Haul truck and chain. Cincinnati police told WXIX that Rahsaan Washington, Jr. tried to pull the ATM at a Bank of America in Roselawn, Ohio, out of the ground. Police said he used a U-Haul truck and chain but was unable to move it.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus doughnut shop broken into, cash stolen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A doughnut shop near Grandview Heights was broken into over the weekend. According to Columbus police, it was reported Sunday morning at approximately 4:30 a.m. that Dragon Donuts on the 1200 block of West 5th Avenue was broken into. Police said the suspect entered the business through the front door using […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Numerous thefts at multiple Ulta beauty stores

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating numerous thefts at Ulta beauty stores around central Ohio. CPD report that a man and woman have stolen products from Ulta beauty stores in six separate thefts over the past few months in central Ohio. Another release from police states that three other suspects have stolen products […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Independent

Body of Ohio woman who vanished in July is found under pile of clothes on apartment balcony

The body of an Ohio woman who vanished last July has been found under a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony in Cleveland. Audreona Barnes, 19, was reported missing in July 2021. Her body was discovered by a cleaner who moved the pile of clothes and discovered her body on Thursday, police told WJW.Police added to WOIO that the person who previously lived in the apartment had been evicted in the middle of March. A cause of death has yet to be announced and the authorities haven’t revealed how long Ms Barnes is thought to have been dead. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Marion County, OH
Crime & Safety
hiphopnc.com

Black Man Dies After Being Shot 20 Times In Emergency Room By Ohio Police Officers, Medical Examiner Says

On April 12, last year, 27-year-old Black man Miles Jackson was shot and killed by police officers in a Columbus, Ohio, emergency room. Jackson allegedly had a gun tucked into his sweatpants and the gun reportedly went off, which doesn’t mean he opened fire in the ER, it just means the gun went off. Now, a medical examiner has ruled Jackson’s death a homicide and reported that he was shot 20 times and suffered wounds to his head, chest, and abdomen.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Atm#Wcmh#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Boyfriend of Ohio woman found dead under pile of clothes charged with murder

The boyfriend of Audreona Barnes, who was found dead beneath a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony, has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.Bennie Washington, 39, is alleged to have shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and left her body on the balcony of his apartment for months, according to police and court documents.A housecleaner found Ms Barnes, who was reported missing in July, at the Cleveland apartment after Mr Washington was evicted from the property on 11 March, Cleveland.com reported. Investigators allege she was left on the balcony in an attempt to speed up the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
Miami Herald

18-year-old suspected of killing man at McDonald’s is shot days later by Texas police

An 18-year-old Texas man shot and killed by police earlier this month is believed to have gunned down a father waiting in line at a McDonald’s in Houston, police said. A man identified as Clifton Zeno was fatally shot inside of a McDonald’s on the night of Feb. 23 in west Houston, McClatchy News previously reported. Zeno and a man were arguing over a spot in line when the suspect pulled out a gun, opened fire and ran out of the restaurant, witnesses told police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas oil company indicted after husband and wife die from inhaling toxic gas

A Texas oil well operator has been indicted over the deaths of an employee and his wife, who inhaled a poisonous gas at a company facility.Jacob and Natalee Dean died in 2019 after breathing in hydrogen sulfide – a lethal chemical also known as “swamp gas” – at a pump house run by Aghorn Operating Inc. On Tuesday, the US Department of Justice announced that it was charging Aghorn and its vice president, Trent Day, with violating the Clean Air Act and then obstructing an investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).“Our nation’s environmental laws are designed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

White Louisiana teen charged with hate crime over simulated whipping at Black student

A 15-year-old in Louisiana has been charged with a hate crime after a viral video captured him throwing cotton balls at a Black classmate while whipping him with a belt, local authorities reported.The student, who attends Vanebilt Catholic High School in Houma, Louisiana, can be seen in the 9 March footage approaching his Black classmate in the crowded cafeteria and then begins tossing handfuls of what appears to be cotton balls at him before beginning to whip the teen with a belt.On 15 March, WWL-TV reported that the offending teen had been arrested and taken to a local juvenile detention...
SOCIETY
WTRF- 7News

Woman in Ohio accused of smuggling drug-soaked papers into prisons

Federal prosecutors have alleged that a South African woman helped orchestrate a scheme to smuggle dozens of packages containing sheets of paper soaked in drugs into prisons in Ohio and elsewhere. A criminal complaint says that Tanya Baird purchased synthetic narcotics from China, soaked the drugs onto legal paperwork, and mailed the paperwork in packages […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy