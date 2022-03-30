ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine says Russia is preparing renewed offensive operations

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 hours ago

March 30 (Reuters) - Russian forces in Ukraine are regrouping and preparing for renewed offensive operations, Ukrainian Defence Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said on Wednesday.

"(Russia's) main efforts are concentrated on surrounding Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine," Motuzyanyk said, adding that Russia was still trying to take the southern port city of Mariupol and the towns of Popasna and Rubizhne.

"It (Russia) is preparing to resume offensive operations," he said, adding that Ukraine's armed forces command had observed some movements of Russian forces away from the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions but did not consider this to be a mass withdrawal.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Max Hunder, editing by Timothy Heritage

